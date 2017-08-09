“The songs on Reaction Time weren’t written with any specific themes in mind,” says Grammy-winning artist Jason Wilber. “For me, those tend to emerge over time when I look back on the completed work.”

The artist has lent his consummate guitar skills to a fine blend of household names ranging from John Prine, Emmylou Harris, Kacey Musgraves, Iris Dement, and beyond throughout his over 20 years as a professional in music. Now, Wilber is making it a point to take listeners on a journey of his own with the heartful Americana reflections piecing together Reaction Time.



“But when I perform music and make records, my hope is that listeners will get the same pleasure from listening that I get from creating,” Wilber continues. “To put it another way, I hope my music makes you feel the way my favorite music makes me feel. Those feelings tend to be a complex web of associations, memories, and emotions.”

Further elaborating, Wilber says, “My goal is not to create a specific feeling within the listener, but rather to create an opportunity for you to experience your emotions, whatever those may be. At its best, music gives you a ‘psychological vacation’. It provides a context in which you give yourself permission to venture a little farther into the realm of your right brain than you otherwise might in your ordinary everyday life.”

“One of my big influences in life and art is Joseph Campbell. I think he put it very well when he said, ‘People aren’t so much looking for the meaning of life, as they are looking for the experience of being alive.’ Listening to music, and to a greater degree making music, provides that experience of being alive for me. I hope that when you listen to the songs on Reaction Time, they also help you tap into that same wonderful experience.”

Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters and North American editor of For Folk's Sake, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_. Inquiries: JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer forand North American editor of, and also works freelance with the Tucson Local Media set of newspapers. Jonathan's favorite artists include Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, and the Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_. Inquiries: [email protected]