Jason Wilber - 'Reaction Time' (album stream) (premiere)

“The songs on Reaction Time weren’t written with any specific themes in mind,” says Grammy-winning artist Jason Wilber. “For me, those tend to emerge over time when I look back on the completed work.”
The artist has lent his consummate guitar skills to a fine blend of household names ranging from John Prine, Emmylou Harris, Kacey Musgraves, Iris Dement, and beyond throughout his over 20 years as a professional in music. Now, Wilber is making it a point to take listeners on a journey of his own with the heartful Americana reflections piecing together Reaction Time.
“But when I perform music and make records, my hope is that listeners will get the same pleasure from listening that I get from creating,” Wilber continues. “To put it another way, I hope my music makes you feel the way my favorite music makes me feel. Those feelings tend to be a complex web of associations, memories, and emotions.”
Further elaborating, Wilber says, “My goal is not to create a specific feeling within the listener, but rather to create an opportunity for you to experience your emotions, whatever those may be. At its best, music gives you a ‘psychological vacation’. It provides a context in which you give yourself permission to venture a little farther into the realm of your right brain than you otherwise might in your ordinary everyday life.”
“One of my big influences in life and art is Joseph Campbell. I think he put it very well when he said, ‘People aren’t so much looking for the meaning of life, as they are looking for the experience of being alive.’ Listening to music, and to a greater degree making music, provides that experience of being alive for me. I hope that when you listen to the songs on Reaction Time, they also help you tap into that same wonderful experience.”
