Jeremy & the Harlequins still believe in the power of rock and roll. From the visceral emotions to the release a good rock-out provides, a simple but brilliantly performed rock tune makes us feel good and part of something. This is not music for headphones or isolation. No, Jeremy & the Harlequins make music for crowds of people to have a great time together.
On their latest track, Jeremy & The Harlequins channels 1950s rockabilly and Gene Vincent into an anthemic rock song with memorable riffs and melody.
Frontman Jeremy Fury says, “‘Little One’ is the end result of contemplating a temporary romantic relationship I knew wouldn’t last, a handful of Gene Vincent records, a bottle of Cab, and me with an acoustic guitar in an empty NY apartment for the weekend while my roommates were out of town.”
Jeremy & The Harlequins "Little One" (audio) (premiere) // Music
The Horrors "Machine" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Grizzly Bear "Neighbors" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Danny Brown "Lost" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival 'Home' (album stream) (premiere) // Music
The Moving Pixels Podcast Prepares for 'Titanfall 2'
// Moving Pixels
"This week on the Moving Pixels podcast we discuss the mechs, robots, and AI of Titanfall 2.READ the article