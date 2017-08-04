Jeremy & The Harlequins - "Little One" (audio) (premiere)

Jeremy & the Harlequins still believe in the power of rock and roll. From the visceral emotions to the release a good rock-out provides, a simple but brilliantly performed rock tune makes us feel good and part of something. This is not music for headphones or isolation. No, Jeremy & the Harlequins make music for crowds of people to have a great time together.



On their latest track, Jeremy & The Harlequins channels 1950s rockabilly and Gene Vincent into an anthemic rock song with memorable riffs and melody.

Frontman Jeremy Fury says, “‘Little One’ is the end result of contemplating a temporary romantic relationship I knew wouldn’t last, a handful of Gene Vincent records, a bottle of Cab, and me with an acoustic guitar in an empty NY apartment for the weekend while my roommates were out of town.”

