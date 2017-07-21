Jillette Johnson - 'All I Ever See in You Is Me' (album stream) (premiere)

A week and a half ago, we had the pleasure of premiering a brilliant new song, “Flip a Coin”, from the gifted Nashville singer-songwriter Jillette Johnson. As we thought so highly of that song, we’re bringing you the stream of her new album, All I Ever See in You Is Me, releasing this Friday via Rounder Records.



In case you missed it, we said:

Nashville’s Jillette Johnson possesses a deft songwriting touch that lends her music a deep sophistication. Her songs are confident enough to allow room for the aural equivalent of white space, which permits her music to breathe and build in intensity. Meanwhile, Johnson’s voice is a sheer honey-toned delight with gorgeous phrasing and attention to detail. Americana super-producer Dave Cobb sure liked what he heard as he has produced her sophomore album, All I Ever See in You Is Me, releasing July 28th via Rounder Records. Johnson started playing piano at age five, was composing her first songs at eight, and began playing the East Village’s famed SideWalk Cafe at 12, so you know she’s a bonafide prodigy. Her latest song “Flip a Coin” highlights all of her musical gifts as it’s brilliantly written tune about fear. At only 27 years old, we are looking forward to many greats years of music from this talent.

Johnson tells PopMatters that All I Ever See in You Is Me “is about me growing into my own voice. It’s sparse and loose and there’s nowhere for me to hide. I talk about relating to my family, navigating relationships, and realizing my worth. And it all centers around my home, which is at the piano.”

