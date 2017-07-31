Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival - 'Home' (album stream) (premiere)

Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival blend Southern sounds like soul, blues, and country with rock. Lumpkin’s soulful, affecting blues rock vocals provide the perfect center in the band’s music with lead guitarist Duane Betts’ (son of none other than guitar legend Dickey Betts) playing as the driving counterpoint. Meanwhile, throw in some fiery horns courtesy of the Crescent City Horn Stars and you wind up with a rocking musical melting pot. Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival is a band made for the festival scene as they have a big sound full of feel-good vibes and Southern warmth.



Lumpkin tells PopMatters that Home is a mature work that has been given tremendous consideration by all the artists involved. Everyone’s art and skill and heart. It’s humbling for me to explain without feeling emotional. And I guess if I had to describe this album in one word, for me that word would be ‘emotional’. The balance of positive and negative energy, the highs and lows, being happy, being sad, wanting more in life and then resting in what I’ve got. The album Home is subversive and restructuring at the same time. It’s whimsical and lighthearted at times but heavy in the way of its overall message. Styles be damned in this work. It’s music. It’s an attempt to tell a bigger story with 12 little stories. In the end, it’s my life. It’s taken everything I’ve got to get here. I hope you find sanctuary in the music.”

Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival’s new album Home releases this Friday.

