John Goraj - "Birds of Paradise" (audio) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

11 October 2017

Delicate vocals meet with intricate, soft-spoken melodies on this emotive folk tune about finding a new lease on life.
Photo: Aaron Proctor 

Whereas many of his contemporaries are known for their more anthemic and bombastic evolutions of folk music, John Goraj settles into the pocket of the soft-spoken, emotive, and contemplative. The tracks spread throughout his upcoming EP, The Patience of Glaciers, are layered, roots-laden tunes reflective of the life their writer has lived.
  
“Birds of Paradise”, for instance, is a reflection on the closure that Goraj’s successful battle to become sober 14 years ago brought to him. The South Dakota-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter’s delicate vocals act as the centerpiece that brings elaborate finger-picking and soft, reverb-tinged strings together.

According to Goraj, the song circles around “...getting sober and meeting my wife and sort of relishing in the fact that we found each other and that there’s this new life that we can begin to live together too.

“I think that by the time you get to the third verse, it’s like this sense that something really great has happened and something really powerful and meaningful has happened.”

The Patience of Glaciers releases on 13 October.

Topics: folk | john goraj | premiere
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Shigeto "Barry White" feat. ZelooperZ (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Sudan Archives "Water" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Terra Lightfoot 'New Mistakes' (album stream) (premiere) // Music

Sunbathers "Honeysuk" (video) (premiere) // Music

John Goraj "Birds of Paradise" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'

Recalling a Time When We Looked Forward to Commercials: 'Watch Around The Clock: In Color'
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams: Contraband Love
Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives

Sudan Archives: Sudan Archives
‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing

‘Toward a Hot Jew’ Is No Joe Sacco — And That’s a Good Thing
'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities

'The Weight of Ink' Is a Shining Example of Historical Fiction’s Best Qualities
Sprung from a $36 Ukulele: 'Joni: The Anthology'

Sprung from a $36 Ukulele: 'Joni: The Anthology'
Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference

Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference
Kelela: Take Me Apart

Kelela: Take Me Apart
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Call for Music Writers... Hip-Hop, Soul, Electronic, Rock, Indie, Americana, Jazz, World and More

// Announcements

"PopMatters is looking for smart music writers. We're looking for talented writers with deep genre knowledge of music and its present and…

READ the article