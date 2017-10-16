Joshua Davis - "Just Getting By" (video) (premiere)

Michigan Americana artist Joshua Davis is at it again following a run all the way up to The Voice’s Top 3 back during its eighth season. Celebrating the recent release of his latest record, The Way Back Home, on Earthworks, Davis is releasing a new music video for “Just Getting By”.



“‘Just Getting By’ is one of the first songs I wrote for The Way Back Home and I think it set the framework for the album as a whole,” says Davis.

“We put it first on the record as kind of a table of contents or an intro in a way. It looks all the way back to my childhood and follows the story to where I am now. The final lines of the song are a sentiment that runs throughout the entire record, as home being something that constantly evolves. ‘You know you can’t go back the way you came—you’ve got to find your home along the way.”

The video helps to further define this state of mind that Davis first laid out for the song. Featuring a variety of people of all ages, in a variety of settings, it becomes abundantly clear that we are all “Just Getting By” as we continuously redefine what home is to us.

Davis goes on to say, “I’ve continued my effort of working close to home by bringing on the excellent video production company Practical, based in Michigan. We wanted to capture these sweet ordinary moments, as that’s what the song speaks to, without it being saccharine. I think they did such a nice job of this. These lovely little vignettes, many featuring friends of mine, came out so nicely. I’m thankful for this incredible community and excited for folks to see the video.”

