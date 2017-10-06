Kris Delmhorst - "All the Way Around" (video) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

13 October 2017

Kris Delmhorst produces a darkly and captivating Americana soundscape as she searches for a lost spark.
Photo: Joe Navas 

Kris Delmhorst writes from the perspective of a being a middle-aged woman on her latest album, The Darkness. The LP’s title is indeed indicative of the material present across its 12 tracks. According to the rising Americana artist—who’s backed the likes of Lori McKenna, Anais Mitchell, and many others throughout her 20-year-long career—she and her band make “sonic settings that make those difficult topics easy on the ears”.

  
This much is true in her latest single from off of the album, “All the Way Around”. Hushed pedal steel sets the scene for a melancholic reflection on reaching life’s peak. In its accompanying video, Delmhorst explores a lake in a canoe while attempting to rekindle a lost spark, searching for some unfound connection or inspiration that she’s been missing lately. The song broods throughout its nearly four-minute running time, but never lingers as it develops into a searing bridge before returning to its reflective pocket at the end.

Kris Delmhorst’s The Darkness released on 21 September.

Topics: americana | kris delmhorst | premiere
