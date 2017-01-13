Lando Chill - "Early in the Morning" (video) (premiere)

Lance Washington (a.k.a. Lando Chill) lost his father at the tender age of four and it has left a mark on him, one that he needed to address in artistic fashion to help him deal with the pain. Washington grew up in Chicago but moved to Arizona for college, and he took up poetry before diving head-long into music. Those sunny climes of Arizona have worn off on Washington, putting the real “chill” in Chill’s moniker. That and some stellar OG Kush that Chill celebrates in his song “Early in the Morning”.

Chill’s sound is soulful, warm and groovy, his honey-esque flow utterly irresistible and enticing. The video for “Early in the Morning”, which appears on Chill’s 2016 debut album, For Mark, Your Son, was shot in Northern Arizona and features Chill and his girlfriend on a road trip, spending the day in nature with some great herb and each other. This take on the song is a live band version, and it suggests the direction the artist is heading on his upcoming new record planned for this summer via Mello Music Group.





