Last Leaves - "The World We Had" (video) (premiere)

by Dave Heaton

26 June 2017

Former Lucksmiths return with lovelorn fuzz-pop.
Photo courtesy of artist 

The cherished Australian indie-pop band the Lucksmiths dissolved in 2009, after 16 years of witty, melancholy, melodic songwriting and performing. A couple years after the band’s end, the announcement came that three-fourths of the final lineup had a new band, Last Leaves. Fans have been patiently waiting the past five or so years for music from Last Leaves beyond a couple demos lead singer/songwriter Marty Donald posted online years ago.
  
The time has come. “The World We Had” is the first single off their upcoming debut album, and it’s a beauty. A romantic weekend is fondly recalled, but can those memories be trusted? What they had is gone, and where did it go? All that’s left is a feeling of loss, tinged with wisps of remembered beauty and tenderness, all wrapped up in loud guitars and harmonies.

Last Leaves’ album Other Towns Than Ours will be released October 13th via Lost and Lonesome (Aus) and Matinée Recordings (USA). Meanwhile, the single “The World We Had” can be streamed and downloaded here: http://radi.al/TheWorldWeHad.

Topics: indie pop | last leaves | premiere
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments

//Mixed media

Last Leaves "The World We Had" (video) (premiere) // Music

M83 "Holograms" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Fly By Midnight "2U" (David Guetta cover) (premiere) // Music

A Valley Son "Leaving Is Easy" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Foo Fighters "Run" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Vince Staples: The Big Fish Theory

Vince Staples: The Big Fish Theory
Movies Matter in 'Talking Pictures'

Movies Matter in 'Talking Pictures'
War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'

War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'
Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar

Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar
'Dear Ijeawele', Dear Tired Church Ladies

'Dear Ijeawele', Dear Tired Church Ladies
Cigarettes After Sex: Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex: Cigarettes After Sex
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound
Junot Díaz's Favorite Short Stories: the Future of American Literature Shines Bright

Junot Díaz's Favorite Short Stories: the Future of American Literature Shines Bright
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Moving Pixels Podcast Discusses 'Tales from the Borderlands Episode 2'

// Moving Pixels

"Our foray into the adventure-game-style version of the Borderlands continues.

READ the article