Letitia VanSant centers herself on emotive storytelling on her upcoming debut LP, Gut It to the Studs. Already, she’s becoming known for her poignant and nimble tales often lining up with her own life. For these reasons, the Baltimore artist is a consummate reflection of a rising Americana star.



Her latest, titular single is indicative of all of the above. It’s a warm, rootsy track that sees VanSant “gut it to the studs” in both entirely figurative and wholly literal ways.

VanSant says on the track: “Sometimes you have to make a huge mess in order to make things better. I wrote this song when I left my job in DC, moved back home to Baltimore, and moved in with my partner in a house that needed a whole lot of work. I was trying to figure out what was most important to me, and trying to make time in my life for it. I think both personally and politically there can be a lot of power in getting our priorities straight.”

Super Mario 64, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer for PopMatters, Wide Open Country and For Folk's Sake. He also writes for his own TUCSOUND blog highlighting Tucson's rich music scene. Jonathan's favorite artists include the Accidentals, Secret Sisters and Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_ Inquiries: JONATHAN FRAHM wasn't always as much into music as he should have been, unless you were talking about the soundtrack to, but time went on and he had eventually grown more of a head on his shoulders about all of the other excellent tunes. He hails from Fairfield, CA but currently resides in Tucson, AZ, from which he is currently working as a music writer forand. He also writes for his own TUCSOUND blog highlighting Tucson's rich music scene. Jonathan's favorite artists include the Accidentals, Secret Sisters and Avett Brothers. Check out his dedicated writing page over on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfrahmwrites. Follow him on Twitter @jfrahm_ Inquiries: [email protected]