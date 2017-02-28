Life of Agony - "A Place Where There's No More Pain" (video) (premiere)

- //Home
We are pleased to premiere the video for “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”, the title track from the latest by Life of Agony, due out April 28. The LP is the first new effort from the group in 12 years and the first to feature Mina (formerly Keith) Caputo as the front person. Caputo’s emotionally-charged lyrics remain a focal point within the music and a beacon for fans who have come to rely on LOA’s honest portrayal of everyday struggles.
“Many of our fans have told us over the years that sharing our personal struggles has been cathartic for them in healing the pain in their own lives”, Caputo says. “That uplifting energy we share at the shows, gives us hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. And for us and hopefully our fans, that short time when we’re all together is a place where there’s no more pain.”
Joining her on A Place Where There’s No More Pain are guitarist Joey Z, bassist Alan Robert, and drummer Sal Abruscato, the same lineup that brought the 1993 River Runs Red effort into the world. That record set the course for two decades of touring and recording, ultimately leading to an album that has already been hailed as one of the most anticipated of 2017. Produced by the band and Matt Brown, A Place Where There’s No More Pain is out April 28 on Napalm Records.
