Hot Indie Pop Duo Lola Marsh Share New Video, "Wishing Girl" (premiere)

Tel-Aviv duo Lola Marsh occupy a space in between indie pop, indie folk, and electropop with their beautifully melodic, breezy songs. It’s a thoroughly modern and engaging approach to pop music that highlights the superb songwriting chops of Gil Landau and the enigmatic vocals of Yael Shoshana Cohen. Lola Marsh’s tunes have stormed the Hype Machine charts, and their future looks bright with their debut album coming sometime this spring or summer.



Today we have the new Lola Marsh tune that you’ll fall in love with. “Wishing Girl” possesses a light, airy quality with another irresistible melody that’ll lodge this track in your brain for good. Cohen tells us that the song “started out as a gift for Gil’s birthday. We suddenly realized it was pretty cool, so we decided to turn it into a song! The chorus stayed the same, and the verses were written months later while we were recording.” Based on the strength of Lola Marsh’s singles that we’ve heard so far, their debut album could well be one of the best indie pop debuts this year.

Sarah Zupko founded PopMatters, one of the largest independent cultural criticism magazines on the web, back in the Internet's early days of 1999. Zupko is a former Executive Producer for Tribune Media Services, the media syndication arm of the Tribune Company, and a 10-year veteran of Tribune. Her other pursuits involve writing historical fiction and research in the fields of Slavic and German history, as well as general European cultural and intellectual history. Zupko studied musicology, film, and drama at the University of Chicago and media theory at the University of Texas, where she received her M.A.