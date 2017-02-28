Lost in Stars - "All We Ever Wanted Was Everything" feat. Kid Moxie (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

28 February 2017

Lost in Stars pairs with Kid Moxie for a dream poppy electronic single, "All We Ever Wanted Was Everything".
 

Lost in Stars is the nom de plume of the British-born composer, writer, and poet Dylan Willoughby who now finds his inspiration in the stars of Hollywood rather than the green gardens of England. Willoughby took some time away from music to work on an MFA and focus on his writing, but music is a passionate siren, and it can easily lure the creative soul back to its beckoning waters. Willoughby may have been classically trained, but it’s electronic music that has always been his prime inspiration and on this new song “All We Ever Wanted Was Everything” one can hear his warm musical style and fine pop sense. Partnering often with singer Kid Moxie, Willoughby again uses her ethereal and dreamy voice to great effect on his new single.
  

