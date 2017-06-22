M83 - "Holograms" (Singles Going Steady)

Chris Ingalls: From Colin Rich’s film Last Light, the combination of this M83 track with the time-lapse visuals works nicely and is almost reminiscent of the Philip Glass/Godfrey Reggio Koyaanisqatsi project (or perhaps Ron Fricke’s Samsara). The song is an instrumental ray of hope, heavily synthesized but still somehow human and sympathetic, and the shots of nature and cities in fast motion are breathtakingly sharp and lyrical. It’s nothing that hasn’t been done before, but it’s still a marvelous treat for the senses. [7/10]





John Garratt: “Holograms” feels more like an interlude or an exercise than a track that someone ought to isolate for a video. It reminds me of the instrumental tracks on Moby’s 18 if he used just a few more pre-sets on his synthesizer. It’s pretty, but there’s just not that much going on. [5/10]

Adriane Pontecorvo: The dreamy electronics that M83 does so well add breathtaking emotion to Colin Rich’s films of neon lights and billowing clouds. Every element here is full of grandeur and scope, while the music adds sweetness to what could otherwise be overwhelming. Wordless, awe-inspiring, and soothing, “Holograms” doesn’t try to escape reality. Instead, finds the good in it. [8/10]

SCORE: 6.66