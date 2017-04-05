Malcolm Holcombe - "Pretty Little Troubles" (video) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

6 April 2017

Americana's Malcolm Holcombe shares a great new country blues tune "Pretty Little Troubles" ahead of Friday's LP release.
 

North Carolina singer-songwriter Malcolm Holcombe possesses one of those deep whiskey-soaked voices that come from a life spent working and playing hard. A voice like that can’t be faked; it has the authenticity born of living life through less than advantageous circumstances, and it can also be a voice of deep wisdom. Holcombe’s music comes from the country blues side of the mountain where plainspoken lyrics rest atop spare acoustic arrangements played with feeling. But Holcombe also weaves folk and country into his work. He’s about as Americana as one can be.
  
Holcombe’s latest record, Pretty Little Troubles, releases tomorrow via Gypsy Eyes Music and today’s we’re sharing the lyric video for his new song “Pretty Little Troubles”, an affecting acoustic blues song that highlights Holcombe’s songwriting prowess. Pretty Little Troubles was produced by noted singer-songwriter Darrell Scott. An extensive US tour is planned, and you can catch those dates below.

TOUR DATES
April 6 – Living Room Mirrored Concert Series – Richmond, VA
April 7 – WNCW 88.7 FM – Spindale, NC
April 8 – Isis Music Hall – Asheville, NC
April 9 – Muddy Creek Music Hall – Winston-Salem, NC
April 12 – Music City Roots – Nashville, TN
April 13 – Red Light Café – Atlanta, GA
April 14 – The Laurel Theater – Knoxville, TN
April 15 – The Down Home – Johnson City, TN
April 19 – Blue Tavern – Tallahassee, FL
April 20 – River Room @ Mudville Grille – Jacksonville, FL
April 21 – Luna Star Café – Miami, FL
April 22 – ACMA – Fort Myers, FL
May 4 – House Concert – East Providence, RI
May 5 – Godfrey Daniels – Bethlehem, PA
May 6 – Kathryn’s Space Concert Series – New York, NY
May 7 – House Concert – Saugerties, NY
May 14 – Mountain Stage – Charleston, WV
May 18 – Albert Skylight Productions @ George Youth Center – Barnesville, OH
May 19 – Harmony In The House Concert Series – Harmony, PA
May 20 – Honky Tonk House Concert Series – Streetsboro, OH
May 21 – Natalie’s – Worthington, OH
May 27 – Jammin’ At Hippie Jack’s Music & Arts Festival – Crawford, TN
June 2 – Sylvia Theatre – York, SC
June 9 – Lemon Lounge – Austin, TX
August 26 – River City Roots Festival – Missoula, MT
September 8 – TBD – Louisville, KY
September 29 – Red Dragon Listening Room – Baton Rouge, LA
October 20 – Spiral Sounds Concerts – Jersey City, NJ

Topics: alternative country | americana | country blues | folk | singer-songwriter


