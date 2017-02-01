Mary Chapin Carpenter & Peter Wolf - "Cry One More Time" (audio) (premiere)

Amazon Music Originals is set to release two exclusive playlists of original music to celebrate Valentine’s Day, one devoted to those in love and the other to the less fortunate try to ease their heartache. Love Me and Love Me Not will release 3 February for streaming exclusively on Amazon Music—both Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music— and feature an embarrassment of riches from the likes of Okkervil River, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ingrid Michaelson, JD McPherson, Kadhja Bonet, Joyce Manor and so many more.



By way of preview, we have this beautiful track “Cry One More Time” from the incomparable Mary Chapin Carpenter and Peter Wolf. Carpenter tells PopMatters that she “was over the moon when Peter agreed to join me on this project just before the end of last year, but then when he offered up one of his perfect songs, I thought I had gone to heaven… and with Duke Levine sitting in the producer’s chair, it was a thrilling end to my 2016.”

