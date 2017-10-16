Matt Patershuk - "Old Guitar" (video) (premiere)

In his work, Matt Patershuk defines 21st-century blue-collar blues. There’s a cerebral nature to his music that you may not catch at first given how raw it feels. However, the truth is that it’s the work of a masterful songwriter at work, relating his experiences to anyone who cares to give him their ear.



The Canadian roots artist saw his third full-length LP release in Same As I Ever Have Been earlier this month. Now, he’s celebrating with a music video for one of the tunes from off of the album.

That tune is “Cheap Guitar”, and it is as unbridled as you might expect. The music video, produced by Azara Effect, is similarly raw, acting as the perfect companion to the track while giving us a peek into Patershuk’s world.

On the track, Patershuk says, “My other gig is working for a bridge construction company. We use nice big, clear, pieces of 3"x 12” lumber for decking. I’ve always wanted to make a guitar, so I took one of the cutoffs home and went to work. I had a great time making it. I made a few mistakes seeing I didn’t know what I was doing. The result isn’t something a luthier would make, but it is unique, and I like the result a lot. I see a parallel between the guitar and my music. When you don’t know what you’re doing, the finished product is bound to come out crooked, but as long as you let it be what it is, it can still be cool.”

