McDougall - "Battle Creek" (audio) (premiere)

- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
Today we are premiering new music from McDougall, “Battle Creek”. The song is a new take on a piece that the musician first released on his 2010 LP Old New Histories and then titled “Battle Creek March”. Built on a gorgeous, cascading banjo figure, the track builds into a fluid but strident trip that marries the power of heavy rock with all the subtlety and restraint of traditional American music.
The track represents the first in a series of pieces that will be forthcoming in 2017 as part of the artist’s ‘Single Sessions’. “I’ll be digitally releasing a collection of old songs, one song at a time, that I have re-imagined and re-recorded. When I reach a full album’s worth of songs, I will then release them as a volume,” McDougall says. “So as I build the album, folks can follow along, as I pick from my old songs and reintroduce them the way I hear them now. Each one will be released as a free digital download for a limited time.”
This series follows some previous full-length outings from the veteran player, including 2016’s Reaching For Some Light.
Jesca Hoop "The Lost Sky" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Seth Walker "High Time" (video) (premiere) // Music
Lando Chill "Early in the Morning" (video) (premiere) // Music
Playing to Lose: The Tragedy of 'This Is the Police'
// Moving Pixels
"Video gamers are not accustomed to playing to lose.READ the article