McDougall - "Battle Creek" (audio) (premiere)

Today we are premiering new music from McDougall, “Battle Creek”. The song is a new take on a piece that the musician first released on his 2010 LP Old New Histories and then titled “Battle Creek March”. Built on a gorgeous, cascading banjo figure, the track builds into a fluid but strident trip that marries the power of heavy rock with all the subtlety and restraint of traditional American music.



The track represents the first in a series of pieces that will be forthcoming in 2017 as part of the artist’s ‘Single Sessions’. “I’ll be digitally releasing a collection of old songs, one song at a time, that I have re-imagined and re-recorded. When I reach a full album’s worth of songs, I will then release them as a volume,” McDougall says. “So as I build the album, folks can follow along, as I pick from my old songs and reintroduce them the way I hear them now. Each one will be released as a free digital download for a limited time.”

This series follows some previous full-length outings from the veteran player, including 2016’s Reaching For Some Light.

Jedd Beaudoin is host of the eclectic syndicated music show Strange Currency and frequent arts reporter for Wichita Public Radio. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Wichita State University, where he is an adjunct faculty member in the School of Art, Design and Creative Industries.