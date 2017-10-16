MINKA - "I Can't Shake This Feeling" (video) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

26 October 2017

Brilliantly danceable pop music blends with post-apocalyptic erraticism in MINKA's latest video.
 

MINKA is all about losing your inhibitions and being the life of a party. Known for their infamously hedonistic live performances, the Philly-based indie dance tribe is at it again with the music video for “I Can’t Shake This Feeling”.
  
Directed by Dave Jannetta and shot by videographer Drew Saracco, the video for the tune is as MINKA as the band can get. It features all sorts of societal situations gone awry as frontman Dick Ruben combats the rise of modern-day machines. It’s in “you have to see it to believe it” territory, to be certain, and it perfectly matches the catchy erraticism of the song’s throwback electropop vibe.

Topics: indie rock | indietronica | minka | premiere
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

Living Phantoms "New Day" (video) (premiere) // Music

The Prefab Messiahs "Psychsploitation" (video) (premiere) // Music

FOXTRAX: "Everything's Changing" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Matt Patershuk "Old Guitar" (video) (premiere) // Music

MINKA "I Can't Shake This Feeling" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
The Poster Art in 'The Art of Mondo' Is Rich with Inventive and Clever Interpretations of Film

The Poster Art in 'The Art of Mondo' Is Rich with Inventive and Clever Interpretations of Film
Lee Ann Womack: The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

Lee Ann Womack: The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
Ibeyi: Ash

Ibeyi: Ash
What Becomes of the Children Who Must Flee Home and Country?

What Becomes of the Children Who Must Flee Home and Country?
'Designed for Hi-Fi Living': When America Was on the Rise and LPs Pointed the Way

'Designed for Hi-Fi Living': When America Was on the Rise and LPs Pointed the Way
King Krule: The OOZ

King Krule: The OOZ
Scanner: The Great Crater

Scanner: The Great Crater
David Lazar's 'I'll Be Your Mirror' Enlightens, Thrills, Frustrates and Bewilders

David Lazar's 'I'll Be Your Mirror' Enlightens, Thrills, Frustrates and Bewilders
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Guns N' Roses Are Locked and Loaded for 'Not in This Lifetime'

// Notes from the Road

"Any Guns N' Roses fan owes it to themselves to see the group live at least once. This tour will leave a long lasting impression.

READ the article