Moby and the Void Pacific Choir Share "A Simple Love" for Valentine's Day

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir have a new single just in time for Valentine’s Day. “A Simple Love” is Moby’s ode to the love of animals and the desire to protect and care for them. “A Simple Love” is a catchy, rousing song that owes a great debt to early ‘80s British new wave.
Moby says, “Happy Valentine’s Day. Here’s my love letter to animals and the people who love and rescue them.” The video features footage from Farm Sanctuary, an animal rescue group that has saved many creatures from stockyards and slaughterhouses.
