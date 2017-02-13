Moby and the Void Pacific Choir Share "A Simple Love" for Valentine's Day

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir have a new single just in time for Valentine’s Day. “A Simple Love” is Moby’s ode to the love of animals and the desire to protect and care for them. “A Simple Love” is a catchy, rousing song that owes a great debt to early ‘80s British new wave.



Moby says, “Happy Valentine’s Day. Here’s my love letter to animals and the people who love and rescue them.” The video features footage from Farm Sanctuary, an animal rescue group that has saved many creatures from stockyards and slaughterhouses.

Sarah Zupko founded PopMatters, one of the largest independent cultural criticism magazines on the web, back in the Internet's early days of 1999. Zupko is a former Executive Producer for Tribune Media Services, the media syndication arm of the Tribune Company, and a 10-year veteran of Tribune. Her other pursuits involve writing historical fiction and research in the fields of Slavic and German history, as well as general European cultural and intellectual history. Zupko studied musicology, film, and drama at the University of Chicago and media theory at the University of Texas, where she received her M.A.