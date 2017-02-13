Moby and the Void Pacific Choir Share "A Simple Love" for Valentine's Day

by Sarah Zupko

14 February 2017

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir share a timely Valentine's Day song to honor the animals that we love.
 

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir have a new single just in time for Valentine’s Day. “A Simple Love” is Moby’s ode to the love of animals and the desire to protect and care for them. “A Simple Love” is a catchy, rousing song that owes a great debt to early ‘80s British new wave.
  
Moby says, “Happy Valentine’s Day.  Here’s my love letter to animals and the people who love and rescue them.” The video features footage from Farm Sanctuary, an animal rescue group that has saved many creatures from stockyards and slaughterhouses.

Topics: alternative rock | electronic | moby | moby and the void pacific choir
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 
//comments
//related

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir: These Systems Are Failing

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir - "Are You Lost in the World Like Me?" (Singles Going Steady)

'Animal Rights': Moby's Attempt to Agitate Everyone Who Refused to Listen

Moby's Memoir 'Porcelain' Is Exceptional and Incisive

explore Related Articles
//Mixed media

Moby and the Void Pacific Choir Share "A Simple Love" for Valentine's Day // Music

Hudson Mohawke Shares Valentine's Day 'Slow Jams X' // Music

Chance the Rapper "Same Drugs" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Junkie XL "Jaws" (video) (premiere) // Music

Lee Fields and the Expressions "Special Night" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'Heart of a Dog': The Sublime Journey of Lolabelle

'Heart of a Dog': The Sublime Journey of Lolabelle
Can Literature Like Banana Yoshimoto's 'Moshi Moshi' Heal the Soul?

Can Literature Like Banana Yoshimoto's 'Moshi Moshi' Heal the Soul?
Race Explored With Different Degrees of Emphasis: 'Pioneers of African-American Cinema'

Race Explored With Different Degrees of Emphasis: 'Pioneers of African-American Cinema'
Moiré: No Future

Moiré: No Future
The Cool Cats of Istanbul: 'Kedi'

The Cool Cats of Istanbul: 'Kedi'
Westworld's

Westworld's "Trompe L’Oeil" Is a Placeholder Episode With a Jaw-Dropping Twist
Take a Vacation From Despair With 'The Dark and Other Love Stories'

Take a Vacation From Despair With 'The Dark and Other Love Stories'
Caravaggio May Be the Least Documented Yet Most Constructed Renaissance Artist

Caravaggio May Be the Least Documented Yet Most Constructed Renaissance Artist
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Crooks, Cops, Rocks and Airplanes: 'The Sicilian Clan'

// Short Ends and Leader

"After being mostly buried for decades, a Eurocrime caper emerges into the Blu.

READ the article