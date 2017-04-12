Moonsville Collective - "LA County Line" (audio) (premiere)

- //Home
Back in 2015, Adrien Begrand described Moonsville Collective as having “undeniable chemistry to create rustic Americana that’s made to be heard in person, where the beer is flowing & the energy is palpable.” This much is still evident on their latest single, “LA County Line”.
On top of this, though, they’ve made some clear strides towards new sonic paths predating the release of their new EP, Moonsville II, as well. They bring things into a more modern soundscape this time around, focusing on smooth harmonies and consummate instrumentation married by a broader production.
The tune finds a sonic space tucked comfortably between artists like Old Crow Medicine Show while enjoying both the classic sentiment and more recent pop stylings of Avett Brothers balladry. It’s a relaxed, captivating alt-country song about finding your place outside of the bustle of city life and enjoying it.
Moonsville II releases April 21.
