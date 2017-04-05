Moving Pixels Podcast Finally Plays the Long Delayed 'Last Guardian'

by G. Christopher Williams

11 April 2017

Did The Last Guardian live up to its expectations?
 

This week, Nick and Eric play the long awaited The Last Guardian. Does the game live up to our expectations? What were our expectations? Is Trico more of a cat-bird or a dog-bird? We consider these questions and more in this episode.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears frequently on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: action-adventure game | podcast | the last guardian


'The Last Guardian' Questions Its Fairy Tale Morality

Best of the Moving Pixels Podcast: Another Princess, Another Boss Battle

'Dark Souls', Bicycles, and Level Design

The Deconstruction and Destruction of a Hero

