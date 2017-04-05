- //Home
- //Multimedia
- //Blogs
- //Moving Pixels
This week, Nick and Eric play the long awaited The Last Guardian. Does the game live up to our expectations? What were our expectations? Is Trico more of a cat-bird or a dog-bird? We consider these questions and more in this episode.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears frequently on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
Topics: action-adventure game | podcast | the last guardian
//comments
//Mixed media
Run the Jewels "Legend Has It" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
//Pm Picks
//Blogs
Moving Pixels Podcast Finally Plays the Long Delayed 'Last Guardian'
// Moving Pixels
"Did The Last Guardian live up to its expectations?READ the article