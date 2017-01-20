Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2016

- //Home
As is our tradition, this year we count down our top five games of 2016. Spoiler alert: there’s a whole lot of indies and oddities on this list.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.
In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
Topics: best games | best of 2016
