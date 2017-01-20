Moving Pixels Podcast

The Best Games of 2016

by G. Christopher Williams

23 January 2017

The Moving Pixels Podcast counts down our top five games of 2016.
 

As is our tradition, this year we count down our top five games of 2016. Spoiler alert: there’s a whole lot of indies and oddities on this list.
  

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

 

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: best games | best of 2016

