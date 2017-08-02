MUSE Host Summerstage Benefit for The Coalition for the Homeless (Photos)

Muse 24 Jul 2017: Summerstage — New York

MUSE is a huge band. Both in terms of their following and sound. So it was a great surprise to hear the band would be playing a relatively small show at New York’s Summerstage in July. And an even greater surprise to hear the show would be a benefit for the Coalition for the Homeless, a local non-profit. Fans applauded this gesture by buying tickets en masse and selling the show out in minutes. MUSE’s Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme (and the rest of their band and crew) dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier in the week to perform “Dig Down”. Check out photos and a couple of videos from Summerstage as well as the Colbert video below.







SET LIST

Dig Down

Psycho

Interlude

Hysteria

Map of the Problematique

Bliss

The 2nd Law: Isolated System

The Handler

Supermassive Black Hole

New Kind of Kick (The Cramps)

Madness

Undisclosed Desires

Starlight

Time is Running Out

Mercy

Uprising

Knights of Cydonia

TOUR DATES

Aug 5 - Osheaga, Montreal, Canada

Sept. 15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 San Diego, CA Kaaboo Del Mar

Sept. 18 Red Rocks, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Fest

The Coalition for the Homeless is the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women, and children. We believe that affordable housing, sufficient food and the chance to work for a living wage are fundamental rights in a civilized society. Since our inception in 1981, the Coalition has worked through litigation, public education and direct services to ensure that these goals are realized. Every day, the Coalition for the Homeless helps more than 3,500 people who are suffering in extreme poverty. Our 11 frontline programs address immediate needs and help individuals and families overcome long-term barriers to employment and stability.

