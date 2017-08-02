MUSE Host Summerstage Benefit for The Coalition for the Homeless (Photos)

- //Home
Muse
24 Jul 2017: Summerstage — New York
MUSE is a huge band. Both in terms of their following and sound. So it was a great surprise to hear the band would be playing a relatively small show at New York’s Summerstage in July. And an even greater surprise to hear the show would be a benefit for the Coalition for the Homeless, a local non-profit. Fans applauded this gesture by buying tickets en masse and selling the show out in minutes. MUSE’s Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme (and the rest of their band and crew) dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier in the week to perform “Dig Down”. Check out photos and a couple of videos from Summerstage as well as the Colbert video below.
SET LIST
Dig Down
Psycho
Interlude
Hysteria
Map of the Problematique
Bliss
The 2nd Law: Isolated System
The Handler
Supermassive Black Hole
New Kind of Kick (The Cramps)
Madness
Undisclosed Desires
Starlight
Time is Running Out
Mercy
Uprising
Knights of Cydonia
TOUR DATES
Aug 5 - Osheaga, Montreal, Canada
Sept. 15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 San Diego, CA Kaaboo Del Mar
Sept. 18 Red Rocks, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Fest
The Coalition for the Homeless is the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women, and children. We believe that affordable housing, sufficient food and the chance to work for a living wage are fundamental rights in a civilized society. Since our inception in 1981, the Coalition has worked through litigation, public education and direct services to ensure that these goals are realized. Every day, the Coalition for the Homeless helps more than 3,500 people who are suffering in extreme poverty. Our 11 frontline programs address immediate needs and help individuals and families overcome long-term barriers to employment and stability.
