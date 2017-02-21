NxWorries - "Lyk Dis" (Singles Going Steady)

Paul Carr: The collaboration between experimental hip-hop producer, Knxwledge and alternative R&B’s shining light, Anderson Paak, reaches its peak on this ultra smooth, neo-soul hit. Knxledge sprinkles his deep, soulful beats with just enough funk to keep the toes tapping and the head bobbing. Meanwhile, Paak finds the perfect sweet spot between his crisp, fresh verses and his soulful croon to create a super-slinky, late night tune. [8/10]





Adriane Pontecorvo: In an uncertain world, it’s a good feeling to see Anderson Paak, an actual and indisputable gift to humanity, pretty much everywhere there’s good music to be heard. On “Lyk Dis”, producer Knxwledge keeps things impeccably smooth, and Paak sells no-strings-attached sex with charm and that liquid voice, just raspy enough to make him feel closer than he is. His beacon of a smile and Knxwledge’s unshakable coolness in the middle of an intimate rooftop recording session are all that the collective NxWorries needs to make this song an even better experience than simply listening to it. There’s only one problem with this song: it’s too short. This track is like a deep tissue massage—soothing, intense, sensual - and it’s not the kind of thing you want to rush. Paak always does know how to leave me wanting more. [9/10]

John Bergstrom: This sort of alternative soul has been done for quite some time now, with smarter samples, better grooves, and more sensuality. In other words, more soul. [5/10]

SCORE: 7.33