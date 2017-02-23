Oceans Are Zeroes - "Inside" (audio) (premiere)

Boise, Idaho’s Oceans Are Zeroes play an atmospheric brand of post-rock rooted in ambient music that can capture the vastness of wide-open landscapes, even the colors of the light and space. Oceans Are Zeroes’ music is deeply reflective and beautiful, while melodies are punctured with both melancholy and wonder. The band is set to release their self-titled debut album on April 17th, and we’ve got the gorgeous first single “Inside” that will thrill fans of Sigur Rós and Radiohead. Any band that can translate experienced sounds of nature into song with such finesse and beauty as Oceans Are Zeroes is headed places in my book.



Joseph Lyle describes what inspired the composition of “Inside”: “It started pattering rain. There were lots of big clouds that were glowing from the moon, a perfect setting for the gloomy state I was in, but I was so stirred up by the beauty of the night. I just kept playing through the rain. That night the first song to make the album, Inside, was born and for me personally it marked the start of a writing process that would turn to be much bigger than I had ever expected.”

Oceans Are Zeroes releases on 17 April and the group will be playing the Treefort Music Fest in Boise in March.

