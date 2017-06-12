Pixx - "Waterslides" (Singles Going Steady)

Mike Schiller: There’s more than a little punk sensibility in the feel of “Waterslides”, not to mention the aesthetic of the video, which is always a good thing when applied to synthpop. That said, there’s a moment at about the two-and-a-half-minute mark where most of the instrumental track drops out and leaves only a seasick synth backdrop, which is kind of a microcosm of the whole song. It never quite gets its bearings, plowing recklessly ahead without pausing to think about what it’s doing, a little bit of a mess that somehow finds itself structured like a pop song. If it were a little less dizzy and a little more catchy, it’d be a classic. [6/10]





Adriane Pontecorvo: Pixx has a voice like a British Debbie Harry and a style all her own. Both of those things are great, but there’s something irritating about “Waterslides”, a song that’s just a little too much. Maybe it’s the overly whimsical whistling effects or the fact that Pixx sings too many quick syllables for her voice to land—the best moments are ones in the chorus where she draws out her words—but this song grates after a while. It certainly sticks in mind, and Pixx has a gorgeous, dreamy voice when she has the chance to show it off, but it desperately needs editing to be truly enjoyable. [6/10]

John Garratt: Aw, it looks like someone is out for attention! If you keep dancing like something is wrong with your spine, you’re bound to get it. I suppose she has to do something to offset this forgettable song/lame metaphor that’s been studio-processed to death. Click your mouse anywhere along the 3:55 running time and you’ll be rewarded more of the same time and again. I guess the loopy dancing serves a purpose after all. [3/10]

SCORE: 5.00

