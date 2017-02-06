Replacire - "Horsestance" (audio) (premiere)

- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
Boston’s Replacire returns this spring with Do Not Deviate and we are happy to premiere the track “Horsestance” now. The group’s trademark blend of death, thrash, and progressive metal remain intact on this new track. It’s two minutes of technical ecstasy that provides large doses of surprise to the listener across its ever-so-brief 2:31 seconds.
“It’s my favorite song off the new record,” says guitarist Eric Alper. “The writing process was painless on this one. It flowed out naturally and hits hard.” Ever aware of the respect the group has earned among more technically-minded music fans, Alper provides a few insights on that end. “It’s a flurry of down picking slams, bouncy riffs, unique cleans, and visceral moments. Combining influence from multiple extreme bands, it’s a gross amalgamation of old Metallica’s unrelenting picking style with the chromatic and unexpected note choice of Cannibal Corpse.”
If the crossing of those streams at first seems an unlikely (and yet brilliant) choice, the piece’s seamlessness is the ultimate decider. And its brevity, Alper adds, may be one of the keys to its magic. “It’s one of the shortest songs we’ve ever written and in my mind represents the overall energy of the record. It’s manic but deliberate, leaving something to be discovered with each listen. It features non-repeating parts but isn’t linear, something we strive for throughout the album.”
Joining “Horsestance” on the new LP are pieces such as “Built Upon the Grave of He Who Bends”, “Moonbred Chains” and the title track. These are songs that will leave an indelible mark on the ears of listeners from end to end.
Do Not Deviate releases 17 March 2017 via Season of Mist and may be preordered now.
TRACK LIST
01. Horsestance
02. Act, Re-enact
03. Built Upon the Grave of He Who Bends
04. Any Promise
05. Cold Repeater
06. Reprise
07. Moonbred Chains
08. Do Not Deviate
09. Spider Song
10. Traveling Through Abyss
11. Enough for One
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.
Steve Poltz "I'll Trade You Donald Trump for Leonard Cohen" (premiere) // Music
Thundercat "Show You The Way" (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins) // Music
20 Questions: The Accidentals
// Sound Affects
"The 20-something renegades may be gearing up for a major label debut in 2017, but at the end of the day, they'll be good with some grilled goat cheese sandwiches.READ the article