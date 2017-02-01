The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - "We Deserve a Happy Ending" (audio) (premiere)

Indiana’s Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is huge on the tour circuit, playing more than 250 shows a year and possessing one of the most charismatic frontmen on the blues scene. Now Reverend Peyton is stepping out with an album of more stripped-down, casual performances called The Front Porch Sessions. “It started as a literal whim on my part, but it turned into something really special,” Reverend Peyton says. “I wanted it to feel like you’re on my front porch. You can almost hear the wood creaking.”These recordings have that handcrafted homey feeling down pat as they crackle with heart and authenticity.



“We recorded this album at a studio called Farm Fresh, which is right down the street from my house,” Peyton continues. “It’s in the shade of the oldest poplar tree in Indiana, and there’s a graveyard next to it and train tracks run across there. In fact, I think you can hear the train on one track on this record. The studio’s in an old church, and the main sanctuary is the tracking room, so the haunting reverb that you hear is that room. We used a lot of vintage gear in the recording. I love that organic sound, and I’m always chasing that in everything I do. I just like things that feel timeless. Feeling timeless to me is way more important than feeling old. When you try to make something sound old, you’re trying too hard.”

Today we’re sharing the first single from The Front Porch Sessions, “We Deserve a Happy Ending”, a tune drenched in wicked slide guitar and hard-charging country blues.

Reverend Peyton‘s new album, The Front Porch Sessions, releases 10 March 2017 via Thirty Tigers.

