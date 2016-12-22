Rez Abbasi's Invocation Premieres 'Unfiltered Universe' Tracks (Photos & Video)

by Sachyn Mital

23 December 2016

Abbasi's third project with his band Invocation, Unfiltered Universe, draws from Carnatic music and their recent NYC premiere was captured for a live stream available here.
 
cover art

Rez Abbasi's Invocation

15 Dec 2016: Asia Society — New York, NY

Over two nights in the middle of December, jazz guitarist Rez Abbasi premiered his new work Unfiltered Universe at Asia Society in Manhattan alongside his esteemed band, Invocation. Invocation includes two other prominent musicians steeped in South Asian styles, Vijay Iyer on piano and Rudresh Mahanthappa on saxophone as well as Johannes Weidenmueller on bass, Dan Weiss on drums and Elizabeth Means on cello. Invocation shouldn’t be considered a fusion band or world music, however—the Indian influences are more subtle.

As the Village Voice noted in a recent interview with Abbasi, “Invocation plays jazz compositions, all by Abbasi, and relates to Indian music at a very broad level (both styles are fundamentally driven by improvisation) and a very subtle one, shaped by years of listening to Indian music and working with Indian musicians—not in between.”
  
Unfiltered Universe draws on Carnatic Indian classical music and treats pauses from the music as importantly as it treats the rhythms and notes. Abbasi told Village Voice that, “All the beats are accounted for. It’s difficult to memorize this stuff, because not only do you have to memorize the music, but you have to memorize the silences.”  The album completes a musical trilogy for Invocation. Their debut Things to Come incorporated Hindustani music with improvisation while Suno Suno flirted with spiritual qawwali music.

I hadn’t seen Abbasi perform before so it was a treat to catch him lead the band throughout a charming performance (apparently their NYC premiere) that favored new material strongly in their set and through solos and improvs they proved the jazz and Carnatic music are easily forged together. Their set included “Thanks for Giving” off the second album as well as the title track from the forthcoming album and also a track later introduced as “Thin King”—his a play on words got a laugh from the audience (the entire set from the second night is streaming below).

The respectful audience regularly demonstrated they enjoyed more than Abbasi’s jokes. Fortunately, they had studied the meaning of silences in performances as well and, during the brief pauses, the crowd met the band with rapturous applause.


//comments
//related

The Best Jazz of 2015

Rudresh Mahanthappa: Bird Calls

Ragamala Dance with Rudresh Mahanthappa: Lincoln Center 'Out of Doors' 2014 (Photos)

Dan Weiss: Fourteen

explore Related Articles
//Mixed media

Astrid Williamson: Requiem and Gallipoli // Music

Johnny Kills — “Take it Easy” (audio) (interview) // Music

Soul Scratch "Look How Far We've Come" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Hannah Williams and the Affirmations "Tame in the Water" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Shinyribs "I Got Your Medicine" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'I, Daniel Blake': Man vs State

'I, Daniel Blake': Man vs State
Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction

Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction
Pathos and Pride in Denzel Washington's 'Fences'

Pathos and Pride in Denzel Washington's 'Fences'
In 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Coming of Age Becomes a Wonderful Adventure

In 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Coming of Age Becomes a Wonderful Adventure
The Power of Print: 'OMG Posters'

The Power of Print: 'OMG Posters'
Joyce Carol Oates Is at Her Best With 'Soul at White Heat'

Joyce Carol Oates Is at Her Best With 'Soul at White Heat'
Bob Dylan, 'The Lyrics: 1961-2012'

Bob Dylan, 'The Lyrics: 1961-2012'
The Rolling Stones: Blue and Lonesome

The Rolling Stones: Blue and Lonesome
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Rez Abbasi's Invocation Premieres 'Unfiltered Universe' Tracks (Photos & Video)

// Notes from the Road

"Abbasi's third project with his band Invocation, Unfiltered Universe, draws from Carnatic music and their recent NYC premiere was captured for a live stream available here.

READ the article