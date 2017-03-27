Rodney Crowell - "Nashville 1972" (Singles Going Steady)

by PopMatters Staff

29 March 2017

Backed primarily by sparse acoustic guitar, "Nashville 1972" is a lovely country/folk number that recalls Crowell's salad days.
Chris Ingalls: Rodney Crowell has been one of country music’s most revered, mature voices. While so much contemporary country consists of clowning around pickup trucks, Crowell has spent decades establishing himself as a superior songwriter, albeit one who gets more props from critics and his fellow songwriters. Backed primarily by sparse acoustic guitar, “Nashville 1972” is a lovely country/folk number that recalls Crowell’s salad days, full of lyrical detail and delicate fingerpicking. It’s a wonderful tribute to a bygone era that Crowell still remembers vividly. If the rest of Crowell’s upcoming album is this good, we could have a contender for album of the year. It’s that good. [9/10]
  

Adriane Pontecorvo: There’s a sincere sweetness to Rodney Crowell’s reminiscences on “Nashville 1972” that comforts the heart. Sometimes it gets almost saccharine, especially melodically, but Crowell can make even a song that talks about post-alcohol puking sound like a lullaby. Yes, it’s a simple song, and no, there’s no grime to it, really, but sometimes, it’s nice to listen to the musical equivalent of rocking on the front porch on a Sunday evening, and there’s still a realism to the song that makes it worthwhile without needing to thrill. [7/10]

Mike Schiller: There’s something beautiful about an artist who can come up with a turn of phrase like “They fought like dogs in Spanish / And made love in Russian”, and have it sit in the middle of a wistfully personal song without taking the listener out of the time or mood of the piece. Crowell sings of his arrival in Nashville, working in perhaps every single one of his musical heroes in the process. It sounds alternately larger-than-life and completely literal, its simple structure supporting a tale of wonder, gentle chaos, and very real people doing what they love and do best. [9/10]

SCORE: 8.33

