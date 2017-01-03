Sadler Vaden Became Their Muse (Podcast)

Sadler Vaden Sadler Vaden (Sadler Vaden)

US: 12 Aug 2016 Amazon iTunes

Sadler Vaden released his debut full-length solo album in August 2016, which is now available on vinyl. His DIY effort morphed and was scrapped then re-imagined and recorded over a few years. What ultimately became this upbeat, pop-influenced rock record demonstrates Vaden’s expertise gleaned from fronting his own band in the early ‘00s for eight years, playing for Drivin N Cryin, and most recently for Jason Isbell. Even his cover of John Moreland’s song, “Nobody Cares About Songs Anymore,” becomes Vaden’s own, filtered through Big Star and Vaden’s sensibilities.



