Sadler Vaden Became Their Muse (Podcast)

by Sloane Spencer

3 January 2017

Sadler Vaden inspires songwriters to reach their full potential, but he hopes they never get there.
 
Sadler Vaden

US: 12 Aug 2016

Sadler Vaden released his debut full-length solo album in August 2016, which is now available on vinyl. His DIY effort morphed and was scrapped then re-imagined and recorded over a few years. What ultimately became this upbeat, pop-influenced rock record demonstrates Vaden’s expertise gleaned from fronting his own band in the early ‘00s for eight years, playing for Drivin N Cryin, and most recently for Jason Isbell. Even his cover of John Moreland’s song, “Nobody Cares About Songs Anymore,” becomes Vaden’s own, filtered through Big Star and Vaden’s sensibilities.
  
