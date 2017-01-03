- //Home
Sadler Vaden
Sadler Vaden
(Sadler Vaden)
US: 12 Aug 2016
Sadler Vaden released his debut full-length solo album in August 2016, which is now available on vinyl. His DIY effort morphed and was scrapped then re-imagined and recorded over a few years. What ultimately became this upbeat, pop-influenced rock record demonstrates Vaden’s expertise gleaned from fronting his own band in the early ‘00s for eight years, playing for Drivin N Cryin, and most recently for Jason Isbell. Even his cover of John Moreland’s song, “Nobody Cares About Songs Anymore,” becomes Vaden’s own, filtered through Big Star and Vaden’s sensibilities.
Buy Sadler Vaden on Amazon or on iTunes.
Vinyl, CD, and digital available.
Topics: aaron lee tasjan | cory branan | country fried rock | drivin n cryin | interview | jason isbell | kevn kinney | paul ebersold | rock | sadler vaden
Sadler Vaden Became Their Muse (Podcast)
"Sadler Vaden inspires songwriters to reach their full potential, but he hopes they never get there.READ the article