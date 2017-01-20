Sarah Shook and the Disarmers - "Keep the Home Fires Burnin'" (audio) (premiere)

edit article

North Carolina’s Sarah Shook and the Disarmers shake up classic country sounds with a heavy dose of punk rock energy. Yeah, they’re a country band, but not of the sort currently dominating the mainstream Nashville country scene. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers are outsiders and proud of it. Remember the term “insurgent country” that was coined to describe hard-driving alternative country? That may as well be this band’s main descriptor as the “insurgent” aspect of the phrase best characterizes their independent spirit.



That term “insurgent country” arose from the music Bloodshot Records started releasing more than 20 years ago. So, it’s only fitting that Bloodshot has just signed this impressive group and they are releasing their new album, Sidelong, on April 28th. Shook says, “Teaming up with Bloodshot was a giant step for us and we’re beyond ready for whatever is headed our way. I simply cannot imagine a better time to be an independent woman fronting an outlaw country band than right the fuck now.”

Today we are premiering an exciting track from Sarah Shook and the Disarmers called “Keep the Home Fires Burnin’”. The tune crackles with live energy, showing off a super tight band with a charismatic lead singer. The group will play SXSW for the first time this year, appearing at Bloodshot’s annual showcase and the Yard Dog day party.

