Shigeto - "Barry White" feat. ZelooperZ (Singles Going Steady)

by PopMatters Staff

11 October 2017

Shigeto’s polished beats set an intriguing stage for ZelooperZ, whose sharp sense of rhythm makes for nimble rapping.
 

Tristan Kneschke: ZelooperZ lends raps to Shigeto’s latest banger, finding the pair indulging in a healthy dose of bizarre humor and occult imagery throughout “Barry White”. ZelooperZ raps in a room filled with girls entranced by his lyrical skills, their hair waving uncontrollably as the MC becomes a verbal snake charmer. Even an eight-year-old girl becomes bewitched, and while it’s tough to imagine her even being aware of Ghostly International, that’s part of the fun. The whole affair walks several aesthetic lines; between the synthwave pink-blue lights, the slow, reversed-hair beauty, and the cloaked figures, the video leaves one with an unsettling feeling, even though its producers don’t seem to be taking things all that seriously. [7/10]
  

William Nesbitt: What is he going on about and what does it have to do with Barry White? The final minute when we just hear the music is the best part. At least it’s something different, I suppose. [4/10]

Adriane Pontecorvo: Shigeto’s polished beats on “Barry White” set an intriguing stage for ZelooperZ, whose sharp sense of rhythm makes for nimble rapping all the way through the track. There’s something almost uncanny about the smoothness of the two of them together, and luckily, both sound good enough that this makes them even more interesting to listen to, not less. This is a song that glides even as it drives forward, and it’s not easy to come by something so precise. [7/10]

John Garratt: Electronic music can be more than beats and rap, you know. [4/10]

SCORE: 5.50

Topics: electronic | hip-hop | shigeto | singles going steady | zelooperz
