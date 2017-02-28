Shinyribs - "Trouble, Trouble" (video) (premiere)

by Sarah Zupko

2 March 2017

Shinyribs go in for a little old-fashioned, joyful rock 'n' roll 'n' soul on their latest single "Trouble, Trouble".
 

Back in December, we told you all about Kevin Russell’s newish band Shinyribs. Russell formed the project as something of a solo effort for awhile but then built out the band as his previous group the Gourds wound things down. The Gourds were very much an alt-country band, but with Shinyribs, Russell is branching out into all sort of Southern roots music like New Orleans soul, old-time rock ‘n’ roll, and swamp funk. Now Shinyribs has a new video on tap, the rockin’ “Trouble, Trouble”, wherein the group blends a bit of ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll a la Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry with some sweet soul horns and choruses.
  
Russell says of the song, “Homegrown in funky town Austin by the dreamers and artists who paint those streets bright colors and a love for others. Keep your minds open.Have faith in the golden rule. Sometimes you’re dark, sometimes you’re blue. It’ll all come back to ya. So don’t trouble trouble til trouble troubles you.”

Topics: americana | country-soul | premiere | rock 'n' roll | swamp-funk
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 


//comments
//related

Shinyribs - "I Got Your Medicine" (audio) (premiere)

//Mixed media

Shinyribs "Trouble, Trouble" (video) (premiere) // Music

Juliana Hatfield "Impossible Song" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Life of Agony "A Place Where There's No More Pain" (video) (premiere) // Music

Wild Rivers "Do Right" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Sólstafir "Isafold" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Sleaford Mods: English Tapas

Sleaford Mods: English Tapas
Various Artists: Young Art Sound

Various Artists: Young Art Sound
Valerie June: The Order of Time

Valerie June: The Order of Time
Ibibio Sound Machine: Uyai

Ibibio Sound Machine: Uyai
Unearthly Trance: Stalking the Ghost

Unearthly Trance: Stalking the Ghost
Porcelain Raft: Microclimate

Porcelain Raft: Microclimate
'Get Out' Is a Fantastic Freak-Out

'Get Out' Is a Fantastic Freak-Out
The Feelies: In Between

The Feelies: In Between
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The More I Have, the Less I Play

// Moving Pixels

"Choice in media sometimes doesn't lead to freedom, just paralysis.

READ the article