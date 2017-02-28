Shinyribs - "Trouble, Trouble" (video) (premiere)

Back in December, we told you all about Kevin Russell’s newish band Shinyribs. Russell formed the project as something of a solo effort for awhile but then built out the band as his previous group the Gourds wound things down. The Gourds were very much an alt-country band, but with Shinyribs, Russell is branching out into all sort of Southern roots music like New Orleans soul, old-time rock ‘n’ roll, and swamp funk. Now Shinyribs has a new video on tap, the rockin’ “Trouble, Trouble”, wherein the group blends a bit of ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll a la Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry with some sweet soul horns and choruses.



Russell says of the song, “Homegrown in funky town Austin by the dreamers and artists who paint those streets bright colors and a love for others. Keep your minds open.Have faith in the golden rule. Sometimes you’re dark, sometimes you’re blue. It’ll all come back to ya. So don’t trouble trouble til trouble troubles you.”

