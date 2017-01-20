Sinkane - "Telephone" (Singles Going Steady)

by PopMatters Staff

23 January 2017

Sinkane's "Telephone" is infectious in the best way, and even this early, a contender for best single of 2017.
 

Adriane Pontecorvo: Sinkane brings the electric funk from start to finish on “Telephone”, an ultra-hip blast of dance music and brassy soul. There’s something about it that sounds familiar in the best way; Sinkane’s voice is smooth and classic, and the sparkly synth blips come together with more traditional instruments in a way that sounds perfectly organic and stunningly balanced. This is what we need to kick off 2017: a song that never loses momentum, a chorus to sing along to, and a video made of neon lights and sheer elation. This is infectious in the best way, and even this early, a contender for best single of 2017. [10/10]
  

Andrew Paschal: Sinkane’s latest is an infectious, delightful funk-pop number, made all the more beguiling by its sense of humor and apparent rapture with different sounds and the energy they create. Usually, when a horn section comes in halfway through a song it’s a sign of spiraling out of control or becoming overinflated, but here Sinkane pulls it off effortlessly. Even the faint electronic sizzling, the first sound we hear which also persists as an undercurrent throughout, was perfectly chosen and executed, the smallest detail that helps it all congeal. [7/10]

Paul Carr: Sinkane (aka Ahmed Gallab) follows up the supremely catchy “U’Huh” with another dancefloor stomper. The song revolves around a simple but inescapable funk guitar riff as Sinkane calls out a girl for only calling him when she wants something. The song is a slinky funk-disco rush with a unswervingly confident chorus buoyed by scintillating saxophones. It’s the kind of chorus that you swear you’ve heard before. One that you are powerless to escape from as it settles into your brain, before letting loose on your nervous system, forcing your whole body to whirl and twist along. A thoroughly impressive feat that bodes well for his new album. [8/10]

Chris Ingalls: Sinkane manages to incorporate a funky, robotic beat that sounds like an updated, more intricate version of “Heart of Glass”. It’s certainly not faceless, one-dimensional dance music—tasty horns, inventive bridges and some killer guitar lines all give the song a deeper complexity once you give it some time. [7/10]

“Telephone” is from Sinkane‘s new record Life & Livin’ It that releases 10 February via City Slang.

SCORE: 8.00

Topics: funk | funk rock | krautrock | psychedelic rock | r&b | singles going steady | sinkane | sudanese pop

//comments
//related

Sinkane: Mean Love

//Mixed media

Sinkane "Telephone" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Amelia Curran "Gravity" (video) (premiere) // Music

Cilantro Boombox "Love For Money" (audio) (premiere) // Music

SOHN "Hard Liquor" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Curtis McMurtry "Silver World" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Tift Merritt: Stitch of the World

Tift Merritt: Stitch of the World
Japandroids: Near to the Wild Heart of Life

Japandroids: Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Murakami's 'Absolutely on Music' Is Sort of a My Dinner With Andre for Classical Music Fans

Murakami's 'Absolutely on Music' Is Sort of a My Dinner With Andre for Classical Music Fans
Memory Drawings in Film and Print: 'Seth's Dominion'

Memory Drawings in Film and Print: 'Seth's Dominion'
Foxygen: Hang

Foxygen: Hang
Glam Is Good

Glam Is Good
Jeff Parker: Slight Freedom

Jeff Parker: Slight Freedom
J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only

J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2016

// Moving Pixels

"The Moving Pixels Podcast counts down our top five games of 2016.

READ the article