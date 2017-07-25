SIRMA - To Love (album stream) (premiere)

When setting about to craft the songs present her To Love EP, SIRMA aimed to give listeners “music that they could easily listen to wherever, whenever, without thinking too much about.” She continues, “But, if they ever wanted to think too much about it, they easily could.”



The four songs present on the Istanbul-born, Berklee-versed artist’s EP capture this dual-sided goal effortlessly. To Love is cerebral, layered electropop that is as complicated as you want to make it.

On the EP’s theme, SIRMA says, “I attempted to comprehend the many stages of falling in love while working on this project. Every song on To Love signifies an important stage to me—from the beginning, fleeting moments of infatuation to hesitating to give yourself fully to someone, and finally accepting that you’re in love, even if it is absolutely terrifying.”

To Love releases on July 28.

