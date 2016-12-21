Soul Scratch - "Look How Far We've Come" (audio) (premiere)

San Fernando Valley’s Soul Scratch are a smoking hot soul band with superlative musicianship and one hell of a lead singer in Dale Spollett. Spollett possesses one of those force of nature soul voices that can’t be taught; one has to be born with it. Like Paul Janeway from St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Mike Farris, Spollett is a blue-eyed soul singer that can tear the house down in live performance. Even more impressive is how his voice bristles with energy and conviction on studio recordings. The band itself equals the vocal excellence of Spollett, with its right-on-the-money crackling grooves in every song. Soul Scratch is one of those groups that you know you love within a few seconds of hearing one of their songs.



On January 13th, Soul Scratch will release their new album, Pushing Fire, via Colemine Records and it’s not to be missed. In the meantime, enjoy our premiere of “Look How Far We’ve Come”. It’ll make you a believer.

Spollett says, “this song was inspired by the tragic loss of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and far too many others. It’s a reflection of the confusion that we all feel having come so far on issues of social justice and equality, but realizing that there’s still a long way to go before the ills of the world can be mended, and we can all come together as one people. We want everyone to know, that though we’ve made progress, the only way to keep that progress is to band together and keep pushing for more.”

Pushing Fire is available for pre-order now.

