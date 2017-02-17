Stone Foundation - "Strange People" feat. William Bell (premiere)

- //Home
British blue-eyed soul band Stone Foundation play straight up, feel-good, classic soul that can heal our wounded hearts in this ever more cruel world. The group’s new album produced by Modfather Paul Weller is Street Rituals and will be released 31st March via 100% Records. Weller also plays on all of the tracks, which makes sense as Stone Foundation‘s sound is very much within Weller’s wheelhouse.
By way of preview, “Strange People” is a powerful new song about the open-mindedness of children being compromised by adults that teach them stereotypes and, in some cases, hatred. Street Rituals and “Strange People” are potent messages of love, understanding, compassion and the desire for a peaceful multi-cultural world. These are messages we need more and more in this increasingly populist climate.
Band member Neil Jones says, “‘Strange People’ was written from the viewpoint of a child growing up in today’s society, surrounded by a changing city and an uncertain future. Children never have any preconceptions of race, religion or creed. That’s imprinted on their minds by the strange people surrounding them struggling to survive within a society divided by media driven stories and political lies.”
Meanwhile, Neil Sheasby says, “Musically, I love the feel of this song, we captured it quite quickly in the studio, just a couple of takes, which I always view as a positive sign. Everything just fell into place. Having William Bell on the track, a voice that we grew up listening to, gracing those wonderful Stax recordings, was just wonderful. A real compliment that he decided to get involved too.”
Stone Foundation’s Street Rituals is available for pre-order now.
TOUR DATES
Fri 31 March London, Royal Albert Hall
Thu 27 April Bristol, The Fleece
Fri 28 April Manchester, The Ruby Lounge
Sat 29 April Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre
Fri 05 May Coventry, The Empire
Sat 06 May Brighton, Concorde 2
Fri 12 May Leeds, The Wardrobe
Sat 13 May London, Islington Assembly Hall
Thu 18 May Newcastle, The Cluny
Fri 19 May Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
