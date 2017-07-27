Coming hot on the heels of a very successful PledgeMusic campaign, Boston favorite Susan Cattaneo is bringing her lauded “New England Americana with a little twang” to a new double album on the horizon, The Hammer & the Heart. The two-disc set is set to be a riveting concept work encapsulating Cattaneo’s travels throughout her career thus far, chronicling the Berklee songwriting instructor’s journey from New Jersey, to Nashville’s Music Row, to her current home in Massachusetts.
The first single from off of her ambitious upcoming release, “Work Hard, Love Harder” is “the manifesto of the album”, says Cattaneo. “It’s about keeping your priorities in life straight. It’s also about why I make music: the line ‘The heart beats louder than the dollar’ is a reminder to make your creative choices for the right reasons.”
She continues, “This is why the acoustic version and the electric versions open the two discs. When the Bottle Rockets agreed to record a couple of songs with me, I knew that they would bring the right energy and vibe to this song, and it was really fun to record it with them.”
Susan Cattaneo "Work Hard, Love Harder" (feat. the Bottle Rockets) (audio) (premiere) // Music
Jared & the Mill "Ghosts" (video) (premiere) // Music
Elliot Root "Lost Man Running" (audio) (premiere) // Music
Moving Pixels Podcast: Tales from the Borderlands Episode 3 - Catch a Ride
// Moving Pixels
"This week we discuss more hijinks from Tales from the Borderlands.READ the article