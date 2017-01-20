Syd - "All About Me" (Singles Going Steady)

Adriane Pontecorvo: Syd’s voice is a dream on “All About Me”, and while she’s been stronger, it’s a solid and promising first cut from her upcoming debut. She’s mellow, sensual, and beautifully understated, never missing a beat as her words pour down on top of a subdued backing track. This is the debut of an artist who doesn’t need to overcompensate in order to get attention, and Syd has the talent to back up her effortless musical style. Whether this track is grabbing enough to snag her a solo following or not remains to be seen, but it’s a smooth, low-key stunner that deserves to be played with the bass up. [8/10]





Andrew Paschal: All About Me” uses a ghoulish, playfully sinister keyboard riff as its primary motif, which, along with Syd’s cool, almost icy delivery, keeps the track engrossing throughout. The song could use a bit more dynamism and movement perhaps, as it can get somewhat plodding at times, but overall it’s a satisfying listen that reflects Syd’s talent and confidence. [7/10]

Chris Ingalls: Syd of the Internet is dropping her first solo album, and if this first single is any indication, it has some pretty explosive potential. The beat is sparse but heavy, and the synths provide the right amount of modernity and menace. Syd’s lyrics are all swagger and self-confidence. A deeply mesmerizing single. [8/10]

Paul Carr: The Internet’s Syd’s first solo release is a tight, claustrophobic banger. As one would expect, it is built on shadowy urban beats with a hint of trap. It serves as a paean to the importance of having people close to you especially in the face of adversity demonstrated in the line “People drowning all around me / So I keep my squad around me”. Her vocals swirl around the beats, never dropping or soaring, just floating. It is a clear demonstration of her refined touch with the track the sum of its often breathtaking parts. On the evidence of this, 2017 is going to be quite a year for Syd. [8/10]

SCORE: 7.75