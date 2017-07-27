Moving Pixels Podcast

Tales from the Borderlands Episode 3 - Catch a Ride

by G. Christopher Williams

31 July 2017

This week we discuss more hijinks from Tales from the Borderlands.
 

We’ve reached the middle of Telltale’s effort to blend the point-and-click adventure with a First Person Shooter.

Our podcast contributors:

G. Christopher Williams is a contributor at PopMatters.com. You can find his weekly updates featured at his blog 8-bit confessional.

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

Topics: adventure game | first person shooter | graphic adventure | moving pixels | podcast | point-and-click | tales from the borderlands
