Terra Lightfoot - 'New Mistakes' (album stream) (premiere)

Last year when first approaching Terra Lightfoot‘s music, I said, “get ready to adore Terra Lightfoot, a roots rocker with a powerful voice and a badass Gibson SG that she plays with consummate ease. Yep, she could be your new rock ‘n’ roll hero. Drawing from rock, soul, and blues, Lightfoot is a monster talent that will be gracing the world’s largest festival stages in no time.” True to those sentiments, Lightfoot is back in 2017 with a new album New Mistakes chock full of soulful rock ‘n’ roll, mega SG riffs, and songs highlighting Lightfoot’s broad musical range. New Mistakes is Lightfoot’s most accomplished music yet, with a tracklist full of variety in tempos and moods, a carefully constructed and produced set of material that highlights Lightfoot’s rapid development as an artist.



Lightfoot says, “‘New Mistakes’ is a really exciting step in my musical career. I know who I am right now and I’m very proud of my band and what we’ve accomplished musically over the past couple of years on the road together. I think as a team we created something that I’m really proud of. It’s a rock record and it’s a folk record and it’s a soul record and it’s a blues record. I think the songs tell the perfect story of where I’ve been and where I would like to go. And I don’t want to apologize for any of it, I’m proud of it, mistakes and all.”

Terra Lightfoot’s New Mistakes releases 13 October and is available for pre-order.

Sarah Zupko founded PopMatters, one of the largest independent cultural criticism magazines on the web, back in the Internet's early days of 1999. Zupko is a former Executive Producer for Tribune Media Services, the media syndication arm of the Tribune Company, and a 10-year veteran of Tribune. Her other pursuits involve writing historical fiction and research in the fields of Slavic and German history, as well as general European cultural and intellectual history. Zupko studied musicology, film, and drama at the University of Chicago and media theory at the University of Texas, where she received her M.A.