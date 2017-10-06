Terra Lightfoot - 'New Mistakes' (album stream) (premiere)

- //Home
Last year when first approaching Terra Lightfoot‘s music, I said, “get ready to adore Terra Lightfoot, a roots rocker with a powerful voice and a badass Gibson SG that she plays with consummate ease. Yep, she could be your new rock ‘n’ roll hero. Drawing from rock, soul, and blues, Lightfoot is a monster talent that will be gracing the world’s largest festival stages in no time.” True to those sentiments, Lightfoot is back in 2017 with a new album New Mistakes chock full of soulful rock ‘n’ roll, mega SG riffs, and songs highlighting Lightfoot’s broad musical range. New Mistakes is Lightfoot’s most accomplished music yet, with a tracklist full of variety in tempos and moods, a carefully constructed and produced set of material that highlights Lightfoot’s rapid development as an artist.
Lightfoot says, “‘New Mistakes’ is a really exciting step in my musical career. I know who I am right now and I’m very proud of my band and what we’ve accomplished musically over the past couple of years on the road together. I think as a team we created something that I’m really proud of. It’s a rock record and it’s a folk record and it’s a soul record and it’s a blues record. I think the songs tell the perfect story of where I’ve been and where I would like to go. And I don’t want to apologize for any of it, I’m proud of it, mistakes and all.”
Terra Lightfoot’s New Mistakes releases 13 October and is available for pre-order.
