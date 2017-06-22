Terror Pigeon! - "OtherSong" (audio) (premiere)

by A Noah Harrison

28 June 2017

Funcore troubadour Terror Pigeon! returns with single "OtherSong".
Photo: Scott MacDonald 

Terror Pigeon! (formerly The Terror Pigeon Dance Revolt!) is Nashvillian Neil Fridd’s vehicle for spilling his heart all over the place, in the style of “funcore” or “affirmationcore”.

Funcore is defined by dense and danceable synth music that underpins mantras of undying positivity, often echoed by the audience during performances. These dynamic live shows heavily involve fans in the form of games and props—designed to foster an inclusive and, well, fun environment. (Dan Deacon is a good reference point.)
  
Here, we premiere “OtherSong” (with Christine Peirce of Rareluth on backup vocals), the third single off Terror Pigeon!‘s forthcoming record, We Will Never Run Out of Love—one of the year’s most infectious tunes.

Unlike so many other songs from Terror Pigeon!, “OtherSong” describes a love gone stale: “I have my made my mind all up / I am leaving you for the world / ‘Cuz you will never make me fully smile,” he sings. The song is deceptively complex—hook after hook unfolds as successive synth lines continue to enter the frame.

The delight of Terror Pigeon!‘s lyrics is in their lack of varnish, of any poetic barrier between artist and listener. He writes with such youthful candor that it can be disarming. Even on one of his most sober tunes, Neil is such a homie that he still makes a point of acknowledging his lover’s feelings and the good times they shared:

“I’ll try to say it once / You’re wonderful for real / The nights we spent together were the thing I want to feel / And I know you’ll make somebody happy / who just wants to be happy / But that’s not me, no / I want everything.”

We Will Never Run Out of Love, with its wonderful, cut-and-paste, friend-collage cover art, comes out July 21.

Topics: dance | electronic | funcore | premiere | terror pigeon
//related

Learning to Relax: An Interview with Dan Deacon

Dan Deacon: Gliss Riffer

Listening Ahead: Upcoming Music Releases for February 2015

Dan Deacon - "Guilford Avenue Bridge" (video) + Tour Dates

explore Related Articles
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments

//Mixed media

Radiohead "Man of War" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Terror Pigeon! "OtherSong" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Anton Kubikov "North" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Johnny Dango "I Was Wrong" (audio) (premiere) // Music

The Wild Things "F.I.A" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
What Can Women do? Pretty Much Anything: 'Wonder Women'

What Can Women do? Pretty Much Anything: 'Wonder Women'
2 Chainz: Pretty Girls Like Trap Music

2 Chainz: Pretty Girls Like Trap Music
Rocqawali: Sufi Spirit

Rocqawali: Sufi Spirit
Algiers: The Underside of Power

Algiers: The Underside of Power
Vince Staples: The Big Fish Theory

Vince Staples: The Big Fish Theory
Movies Matter in 'Talking Pictures'

Movies Matter in 'Talking Pictures'
War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'

War and the Novel of Integrity in 'The Story of a Brief Marriage'
Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar

Beth Ditto: Fake Sugar
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Moving Pixels Podcast Discusses 'Tales from the Borderlands Episode 2'

// Moving Pixels

"Our foray into the adventure-game-style version of the Borderlands continues.

READ the article