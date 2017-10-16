The Breeders - "Wait in the Car" (Singles Going Steady)

by PopMatters Staff

24 October 2017

It’s all here: Kim Gordon intonation, Bikini Kill guitars, Veruca Salt hook. It’s like they never left.
Photo: Marisa Gesualdi 

Adriane Pontecorvo: “Good morning!” The opening shout from Kim Deal is a perfect one to signal the return of the Breeders, back with a short, quick splash of ‘90s-style rock. “Wait in the Car” is almost indulgent in its brevity, thick with crunchy, plugged-in strings. Slightly-off-key “Oh, oh"s complete the devil-may-care mood, never so natural as coming from original alt-rockers like Deal. [8/10]
  

Evan Sawdey: A clear evocation of their prime Last Splash era sound, the truly amazing thing is that although the song is fairly passable (and has a weird chord structure resemblance to Blur’s “Crazy Beat”), this song feels so far removed from any recognizable trend that it ticks off a few nostalgia checkmarks on its way to being a reminder that guitars don’t have to be slickly produced to have an impact even in 2017. Lots of other institutions have seemingly forgotten this rule, but in 123 seconds, the Deal sisters not only haven’t forgotten this but also remembered the best songs are the ones leaving you wanting more. [6/10]

Tristan Kneschke: You’ll remember the Breeders back in the ‘90s with their only breakthrough hit, “Cannonball”, a charged, satisfying riot grrrl rocker. After a long inactive period, the band is back with a new two-minute sprint, the zine-inspired, cut-and-paste DIY video “Wait in the Car”. It’s all here: Kim Gordon intonation, Bikini Kill guitars, Veruca Salt hook. It’s like they never left. [6/10]

Eric Risch: Imbued with chugging chords, punk angst, and syllabic phrases, “Wait in the Car” restores rock and roll to its basic form. Be it a one-off single or a precursor of songs to come, “Wait in the Car” is the best two minutes of rock music you’ll hear all year. Period. [9/10]

Ian Rushbury: Worth the wait? Maybe. If you’re looking for a radical new direction for the Deal sisters well you’ll leave empty-handed. What we have here is a slice of 1992, right down to the grunge-tastic guitar noise. I bet when they play this live, it’ll take the top of your head off, but here it’s too restrained to make the strong impression it needed to. Almost, but not quite. [6/10]

William Nesbitt: The more melodic answer to Pearl Jam’s pulverizing “Lukin”. If you didn’t have ADHD before the video, you will after. Not to worry, clocking in at barely over two minutes, it’s already built for a short attention span.  It’s quick, catchy, and grungy.  State-of-the-art alternative from 1993. It might go well with a Zima. [8/10]

SCORE: 7.17

Topics: alternative rock | singles going steady | the breeders
//related

The 100 Greatest Alternative Singles of the '90s - Part 3 (60 - 41)

The Breeders: LSXX (Last Splash 20th Anniversary Reissue)

"Good Intentions Evaporate Under Hot Lights": An Interview with the Breeders

Listening Ahead: Upcoming Releases for April 2013

explore Related Articles
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments
//Mixed media

The Breeders "Wait in the Car" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Seamus Fogarty "Van Gogh's Ear" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Destroyer "Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Letitia VanSant "Gut It to the Studs" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Joshua Davis "Just Getting By" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
What Becomes of the Children Who Must Flee Home and Country?

What Becomes of the Children Who Must Flee Home and Country?
'Designed for Hi-Fi Living': When America Was on the Rise and LPs Pointed the Way

'Designed for Hi-Fi Living': When America Was on the Rise and LPs Pointed the Way
King Krule: The OOZ

King Krule: The OOZ
Scanner: The Great Crater

Scanner: The Great Crater
David Lazar's 'I'll Be Your Mirror' Enlightens, Thrills, Frustrates and Bewilders

David Lazar's 'I'll Be Your Mirror' Enlightens, Thrills, Frustrates and Bewilders
Jackie Shane: Any Other Way

Jackie Shane: Any Other Way
Wolf Parade: Cry Cry Cry

Wolf Parade: Cry Cry Cry
'The Clash on the Clash' Is a Smorgasbord of Contradictions

'The Clash on the Clash' Is a Smorgasbord of Contradictions
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

Guns N' Roses Are Locked and Loaded for 'Not in This Lifetime'

// Notes from the Road

"Any Guns N' Roses fan owes it to themselves to see the group live at least once. This tour will leave a long lasting impression.

READ the article