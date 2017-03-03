The Bug Vs Earth - "Snakes Vs Rats" (Singles Going Steady)

by PopMatters Staff

7 March 2017

Our first taste of the Bug and Earth's Concrete Desert possesses all of the tremendous, sludgy, doomy, dubby instrumental power one could hope for.
 

Mike Schiller: This is ponderous, man. Our first taste of Kevin Martin and Earth’s collaborative album-length follow-up to the Boa/Cold EP from a few years ago carries little of the pure menace of their previous work, but all of the tremendous, sludgy, doomy, dubby instrumental power one could hope for. It sets a mood and then sticks with it for five minutes, never bothering to change, because why should it have to? Picture an abandoned island town slowly being leveled by lava, and you’re most of the way to imagining what this sounds like. [8/10]
  

Andrew Paschal: “Snakes Vs Rats” starts off promisingly enough. The dramatic, slow prowl of the opening notes immediately draw you in with their insistent mystery. After initially grabbing listeners with its beguiling atmosphere, however, the track does not seem to know where to take us next. The doomy, lurching guitars that assume the reins gradually lose their power and effectiveness, sounding more tired than menacing as they retread the same territory with diminishing returns. [6/10]

Paul Carr: The combined talents of Earth main man, Dylan Carlson and Kevin Martin, the man behind the experimental electronic sounds of The Bug, crash into each other to produce this droning slab of post-rock. It’s a tight, constricting song that begins with yawning, cavernous beats before adding shuffling percussion and Carlson’s ambient metal guitars. It’s a hugely repetitive and unnerving piece that soon gets lost in its own musical maze with nowhere to go and little hope of escape. [6/10]

Adriane Pontecorvo: The animals named in its title are apt ones for this track, which slinks close to the ground as the Bug and Earth face off. Slow and slick, this is a song rife with tension. Something lurks within these cautious beats, and that something is ominous. As simple as the beats are, and as laid-back as the tempo is, “Snakes Vs Rats” is coiled and ready to strike, and subtle changes in the background fuzz make it easy to almost forget how repetitive the track is on the whole. The perfect scenery for an underfoot showdown, with a lot of subtleties, if not much melody. [6/10]

Steve Horowitz: Nature abhors a drone; get out the vacuum cleaner and push the record button. The industrial noise offers its own reasons for existence. This is the soulless sound of man and machines at work. One can lose oneself in the din, but only a few would clamor for more. I, too, vote for silence and would choose not to listen to this—but there are many who do in their daily existence and find the music within. [5/10]

Scott Zuppardo: Trip-hopping with some snazzy shaker samples and a two note guitar drone pickled in shoot-em-up explosions for color. If I knew the end of the world was coming, I’d probably keep this on loop. [5/10]

The Bug Vs Earth’s Concrete Desert releases 24 March via Ninja Tune.

SCORE: 6.00

Topics: doom metal | drone | drone metal | earth | industrial | singles going steady | stoner metal | the bug
 

We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong online. Please consider a donation to support our work as an independent publisher devoted to the arts and humanities. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing and challenging times where advertising no longer covers our costs. We need your help to keep PopMatters publishing. Thank you.

 


//comments
//related

The Bug - "Box" ft. D Double E (Singles Going Steady)

The Bug vs Earth: Boa / Cold

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 80-61

Earth: Primitive and Deadly

explore Related Articles
//Mixed media

The Bug Vs Earth "Snakes Vs Rats" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Blondie "Fun" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Mew "85 Videos" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

The Gift "Big Fish" (audio) (premiere) // Music

NAO "In the Morning" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
On Race and Meritocracy in Academia

On Race and Meritocracy in Academia
'The Tree of Wooden Clogs' Is Extraordinary in Its Depiction of Tenant Farmers

'The Tree of Wooden Clogs' Is Extraordinary in Its Depiction of Tenant Farmers
Chicano Batman: Freedom Is Free

Chicano Batman: Freedom Is Free
Temples: Volcano

Temples: Volcano
Sleaford Mods: English Tapas

Sleaford Mods: English Tapas
Various Artists: Young Art Sound

Various Artists: Young Art Sound
Valerie June: The Order of Time

Valerie June: The Order of Time
Ibibio Sound Machine: Uyai

Ibibio Sound Machine: Uyai
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Moving Pixels Podcast Plays 'Sorcery!'

// Moving Pixels

"This week we consider how a game book fares as a video game.

READ the article