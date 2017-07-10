- //Home
Rather than further expand the “basement soul” sound they’ve established in other rocking recent releases such as “A Deeper Blue” and “Press Play”, Philadelphia’s the Dull Blue Lights let reggae and Motown undertones pervade their grooving new single. As described by bassist Ben Parry, “‘All Or Nothing’ is what happens when you make the mistake of thinking that one break-up will dismantle your identity and destroy whatever purpose you were carving out for yourself. Then you get extra sad because, on top of it all, you can’t sing like Curtis Mayfield, but damned if you’re not gonna try.”
Sonically, the song is a total departure from the rambunctious music that they’ve put out so far from their upcoming self-titled album. The album, produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff) is set to be released on July 13.
The Dull Blue Lights "All or Nothing" (single) (premiere) // Music
