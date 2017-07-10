The Dull Blue Lights - "All or Nothing" (single) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

10 July 2017

The Dull Blue Lights shine in the searing and soft-spoken soul of their latest single.
 

Rather than further expand the “basement soul” sound they’ve established in other rocking recent releases such as “A Deeper Blue” and “Press Play”, Philadelphia’s the Dull Blue Lights let reggae and Motown undertones pervade their grooving new single. As described by bassist Ben Parry, “‘All Or Nothing’ is what happens when you make the mistake of thinking that one break-up will dismantle your identity and destroy whatever purpose you were carving out for yourself. Then you get extra sad because, on top of it all, you can’t sing like Curtis Mayfield, but damned if you’re not gonna try.”
  
Sonically, the song is a total departure from the rambunctious music that they’ve put out so far from their upcoming self-titled album. The album, produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff) is set to be released on July 13.

Topics: premiere | soul | the dull blue lights
We all know how critical it is to keep independent voices alive and strong on the Internet. Please consider a donation to support our work. We are a wholly independent, women-owned, small company. Your donation will help PopMatters stay viable through these changing, challenging times where costs have risen and advertising has dropped precipitously. PopMatters needs your help to keep publishing. Thank you.


//comments

//Mixed media

Larry David's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Returns to HBO for Ninth Season on Oct. 1 // TV

The Dull Blue Lights "All or Nothing" (single) (premiere) // Music

Revisiting Protest Songs of Yore, Americana Musicians Build Upon, and Add to, Canon // Music

Ariel Pink "Another Weekend" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Radiohead "Man of War" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
'A Ghost Story' Is an Artful Prelude to Pattern

'A Ghost Story' Is an Artful Prelude to Pattern
White Sea: Tropical Odds

White Sea: Tropical Odds
Various Artists: The Photographs of Charles Duvelle

Various Artists: The Photographs of Charles Duvelle
Waxahatchee: Out in the Storm

Waxahatchee: Out in the Storm
Chris Bell: Looking Forward - The Roots of Big Star

Chris Bell: Looking Forward - The Roots of Big Star
Lapalux: Ruinism

Lapalux: Ruinism
Bent Knee: Land Animal

Bent Knee: Land Animal
Kane Strang: Two Hearts and No Brain

Kane Strang: Two Hearts and No Brain
Expand Pm Picks
//Blogs

The Bubblegum Noir of ‘2064: Read Only Memories’

// Moving Pixels

"Read Only Memories is a bubblegum-happy, brooding and brutal noir about kidnapping, murder, corruption, revenge, and corporate conspiracies.

READ the article