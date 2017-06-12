The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers - "No Glory" (audio) (premiere) (interview)

Now, this is Americana! The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers use gospel music as a foundation for their sound with blues, country, soul, folk, and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll woven in for good measure. Everything the band does is based on American roots musical forms, and the mixture is astounding. On their latest single, “No Glory”, they start from a spare and bluesy place with a solo vocalist and eventually reach a crescendo of joyous, thrilling gospel rock with a full-fledged choir and exciting guitar riffs.



Don’t be put off by the gospel aspect of this music as this music is only preaching the gospel of love and great music in a manner similar to Mike Farris and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers are a band everyone needs to hear as they look to become a major force on the Americana scene. Their sound is rousing, full of energy and consummate musicianship. Count me as majorly impressed and a new dedicated fan of the Eagle Rock Gospel Singers.

The group will be releasing their sophomore album, No Glory, on July 14th and they touring throughout July (dates below). Pre-order the album now because you know you need it. Also, Will Wadsworth takes us through the creation of the song.

What inspired this song? Is there a specific story behind it?

This song is about northeastern Oklahoma (a bit outside of Tulsa). It was inspired by a feeling of peace that comes from being surrounded by the nature of that part of the world. I was born there and have gone back a lot in my life to reacquaint myself with it. That is to say that the song is about the natural beauty of that region and how I can’t think of anything more impressive than the artist behind that kind of landscape.

What was the recording process like for this song? Do you have cool stories about working on this song in the studio?

We came off of a tour where we had been playing the song a bunch and finally started to see what it could sound like in the studio. The original recording had a children’s choir-type sound in the outtro and a conga part that together were kin to something like the Rolling Stones’ “You Cant Always Get What you Want.” We eventually turned away from these decorations and rerecorded it in a way that was relatively minimal and we arrived at the current album track.

You’ve performed at a lot of festivals in the past. Do you have a particular favorite among them?

Out of all the festivals that we’ve played at, the Montreal Jazz Fest was probably the most fun due to the fact that the audiences there were so full of energy. We fed off of that and had a great time. A close second to this might have been the Austin City Limits festival. There were great audiences there too, and we were able to see a lot of our favorite artists play when we weren’t performing.

What is the audience reaction to this song in the live setting?

We’ve played this song a lot live and we get a strong shouting response from it. We’ve incorporated a call and response section with the audience on this song now that has been a lot of fun. It’s been great interacting with the crowd on this one.

Why did you choose this song to be the title track and the first song on the album?

This song seemed to hold an overarching theme for the album. The songs on this album sort of point to a claim. It’s basically a reminder that there’s a lot of artifice in the world and the only source of any real peace is intangible.

TOUR DATES

7/7 - The Hi Hat - Los Angeles, CA (record release show)

7/8 - Winston’s - San Diego, CA

7/9 - Flagstaff Brewing - Flagstaff, AZ

7/10 - Music Instrument Museum - Phoenix, AZ

7/11 - The Elks Theater - Prescott, AZ

7/13 - Sunflower Theatre - Cortez, CO

7/14 - Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox - Denver, CO

7/18 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

7/19 - The Bartlett - Spokane, WA

7/20 - Brewminatti - Prosser, WA

7/22 - Emerald of Siam - Richland, WA

7/23 - Wildwood Music Fest - Sheridan, OR

7/24 - Harbor Grange Hall - Harbor, OR

7/29 - Cafe du Nord - San Francisco, CA

7/30 - Don Quixote’s International Music Hall - Felton, CA

