The Get Ahead - "Mind Is a Mountain" (video) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

17 October 2017

"Mind is a Mountain" is an inspiring track of togetherness and perseverance from rising Americana quintet, the Get Ahead.
 

Despite their name, Americana quintet the Get Ahead has hit plenty of bumps on the road traveled so far. Yet, they don’t shy away from the tragedies and frustrations that they’ve faced together as a musical family. It’s an instrumental part of what makes their upcoming record, Mind Is a Mountain, so compelling.
  
In the end, the rootsy Portland five-piece has gotten ahead more than they haven’t. Teaming up with producer Son Little (the Roots, RJD2, Mavis Staples), they deftly blend smooth soul and gritty rock on their impending release. You can hear as much on their titular single, in which the Get Ahead deliver a convincing anthem about, well, getting ahead.

The accompanying music video for “Mind Is a Mountain” is simple yet effective. It features the band in its entirety, on-stage and delivering a searing performance of the tune. Co-leads Nathan Earle and Juliet Howard soar on the track’s undulating chorus, where they croon about climbing their metaphorical mountain.

Of the track, Earle says, “‘Mind Is a Mountain’ is a message of support for those who are battling with emotional, mental or physical pain and are struggling to recover. We want to recognize that change and healing is a personal climb, but we should never feel alone on the mountain.”

The Mind Is a Mountain LP released on 13 October via Jullian.

