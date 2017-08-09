- //Home
- //Music
- //Blogs
- //Mixed Media
Calling back to breezy rock-and-roll this side of the Beatles’ first couple of albums, everything about the Karpinka Brothers’ latest single embraces nostalgic overtones with a sunny backbeat that’s hard not to groove along with.
It’s a jam that’s barely over two minutes long, but one that exemplifies the Canadian duo’s excellent songwriting skills. Married with the production efforts of Grammy-nominated Howard Bilerman (Leonard Cohen, Arcade Fire), Aaron and Shawn Karpinka’s latest is an instant earworm that is full of life.
Shawn Karpinka says, “It’s a song I wrote for my wife while wondering about my place in the world, and hanging on to hope and positivity. All the while, she kept believing in me. I love the background vocals that Howard Bilerman brilliantly suggested, as they remind me of Elliott Smith, a hero of ours.”
Kendrick Lamar "LOYALTY." ft. Rihanna (Singles Going Steady) // Music
Eilen Jewell "Down Hearted Blues" (audio) (premiere) // Music
The Karpinka Brothers "You Make It Look Easy" (audio) (premiere) // Music
Sara Diamond "Unsure" (video) (premiere) // Music
Trailer Trash Tracys "Siebenkäs" (Singles Going Steady) // Music
The All Too Prescient Assassin in 'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate'
// Moving Pixels
"The world has reached a point where clichéd cartoon depictions of authoritarianism feel like pointed political commentary. When you're living a cliché, those clichés seem less cliché. It’s fucking weird.READ the article