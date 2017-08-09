The Karpinka Brothers - "You Make It Look Easy" (audio) (premiere)

by Jonathan Frahm

10 August 2017

An infectiously positive track from the Saskatoon folk-rockers with a retro-styled backbeat to boot.
Photo: Susan Moss 

Calling back to breezy rock-and-roll this side of the Beatles’ first couple of albums, everything about the Karpinka Brothers’ latest single embraces nostalgic overtones with a sunny backbeat that’s hard not to groove along with.
  
It’s a jam that’s barely over two minutes long, but one that exemplifies the Canadian duo’s excellent songwriting skills. Married with the production efforts of Grammy-nominated Howard Bilerman (Leonard Cohen, Arcade Fire), Aaron and Shawn Karpinka’s latest is an instant earworm that is full of life.

Shawn Karpinka says, “It’s a song I wrote for my wife while wondering about my place in the world, and hanging on to hope and positivity. All the while, she kept believing in me. I love the background vocals that Howard Bilerman brilliantly suggested, as they remind me of Elliott Smith, a hero of ours.”

Topics: americana | folk rock | indie rock | premiere | the karpinka brothers
