The Karpinka Brothers - "You Make It Look Easy" (audio) (premiere)

Calling back to breezy rock-and-roll this side of the Beatles’ first couple of albums, everything about the Karpinka Brothers’ latest single embraces nostalgic overtones with a sunny backbeat that’s hard not to groove along with.



It’s a jam that’s barely over two minutes long, but one that exemplifies the Canadian duo’s excellent songwriting skills. Married with the production efforts of Grammy-nominated Howard Bilerman (Leonard Cohen, Arcade Fire), Aaron and Shawn Karpinka’s latest is an instant earworm that is full of life.

Shawn Karpinka says, “It’s a song I wrote for my wife while wondering about my place in the world, and hanging on to hope and positivity. All the while, she kept believing in me. I love the background vocals that Howard Bilerman brilliantly suggested, as they remind me of Elliott Smith, a hero of ours.”

